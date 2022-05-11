 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting Death Cab for Cutie tour stop

  • Updated
Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie was photographed during a performance at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Death Cab for Cutie is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Death Cab for Cutie is bringing its Asphalt Meadows Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for an Oct. 15 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 20 at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets start at $50, plus fees, and can be purchased at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

