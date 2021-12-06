 Skip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting Caamp in 2022
Cain's Ballroom hosting Caamp in 2022

  • Updated
Cain's Ballroom

Caamp will play at Cain's Ballroom in February. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The Ohio folk trio Caamp will perform Friday, Feb. 18 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $30, plus fees. All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card or photo) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 72 hours of attending the show.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

