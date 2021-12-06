Cain's Ballroom hosting Caamp in 2022

The Ohio folk trio Caamp will perform Friday, Feb. 18 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $30, plus fees. All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card or photo) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 72 hours of attending the show.

