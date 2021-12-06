Cain's Ballroom hosting Caamp in 2022

The conference room had a TV monitor displaying real-time numbers of reported COVID-19 cases from across the country. But as the meeting began on March 19, 2020, the screen reported no deaths in Oklahoma.
Principal Chief David Hill watched the scrolling data as he met with an emergency task force to plan the Muscogee Nation’s response to the approaching pandemic. And he remembers the moment when the state’s number switched from zero to one.
“I still have a picture of it,” Hill says. “I think we were all wondering just how high that number would eventually get.”
When the current chiefs were young men, the three major tribes in the Tulsa area would have played a minimal role in dealing with such a huge crisis, especially outside their own populations. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., for example, remembers when the Cherokee Nation bought an RV to deliver health care services to rural communities, which seemed like an enormous investment at the time.
Now the Cherokees operate the largest tribal health system in the country with a $924 million annual budget. And the Muscogee Nation invested $40 million this year to buy a hospital building in south Tulsa, where it opened a COVID treatment clinic not just for tribal citizens but for all Tulsa residents.
If there was any doubt before the pandemic, COVID-19 made it very clear that all three tribes — Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage — now play a major role in shaping public policy across northeast Oklahoma. And as vaccines became widely available this year, the tribes became indispensable partners with state and county governments to distribute the shots.