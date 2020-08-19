You can watch Jason Boland & The Stragglers live at Cain’s Ballroom or you can experience the same show from a location of your choice.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform Friday at Cain’s Ballroom. It will a live-audience ticketed show and it will double as the first paid live-streamed show in the venue’s rich history. Live streams can be purchased here: eventbrite.com/e/117021754217
Said a statement from Cain’s Ballroom: “We see this new hybrid concert model being what the future looks like. We plan on doing shows safely and responsibly through limiting the number of guests that can attend shows in person, while at the same time allowing fans from across the country and around the world the opportunity to experience live music from home through this paid live-streaming opportunity.”
Capacity for the live-audience show has been lowered by 75% to allow for social distancing. Cain’s Ballroom asks that attendees please do their best to social distance and to be considerate of those around you. Do not crowd the stage, as there is plenty of room.
The city has implemented a face mask mandate and guests are expected to abide. Cain’s Ballroom said that, in order to attend the event, guests will be required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the venue, ordering food and drink from the bars, going to and from the bathrooms, buying merchandise or if guests are unable or unwilling to social distance. Masks can be removed to eat and drink.
Cain’s Ballroom asks that you please do not attend if you have a diagnosis of coronavirus, a fever within the last 24 hours, a new cough, a new onset of shortness of breath or if you have been in an area affected by widespread coronavirus, had direct contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus or have been told to self-quarantine.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue and at the bars.
While accessing the bars, please adhere to the 6-foot marks and lines established. Cain’s Ballroom also has installed plastic barriers between you and the bar staff.
“If you still plan on attending, please do your part by social distancing and adhering to the guidelines above,” Cain’s Ballroom said in information about the event. “These small steps can help save the future of live music at Cain’s Ballroom.”