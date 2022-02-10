Cain's Ballroom, Carrie Underwood snare ACM Award nominations

Carrie Underwood, Cain’s Ballroom and two duos with Oklahoma connections have earned ACM Awards nominations.

Underwood is up for entertainer of the year along with Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Her duet (“If I Didn’t Love You”) with Jason Aldean was nominated for single of the year, video of the year and event of the year.

Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa’s historic Tulsa honky tonk, was nominated in the club of the year category. Also nominated: Basement East in Nashville, Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta and Georgia Theatre in Athens, Ga.

Brooks & Dunn and Maddie and Tae gained duo of the year nominations. Brothers Osborne, Locash and Dan + Shay also were nominated.

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream live March 7 from Las Vegas.

