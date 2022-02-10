 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's Ballroom, BOK Center, Carrie Underwood snare ACM nominations
Cain's Ballroom, BOK Center, Carrie Underwood snare ACM nominations

  • Updated
55th Annual Country Music Awards - Show

Jason Aldean (left) and Carrie Underwood perform “If I Didn’t Love You” at the 55th annual CMA Awards. “If I Didn’t Love You” has been nominated as single of the year.

 Associated Press file

Carrie Underwood, Cain’s Ballroom, BOK Center and two duos with Oklahoma connections have earned ACM Awards nominations.

Underwood is up for entertainer of the year along with Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Her duet (“If I Didn’t Love You”) with Jason Aldean was nominated for single of the year, video of the year and event of the year.

Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa’s historic Tulsa honky tonk, was nominated in the club of the year category. Also nominated: Basement East in Nashville, Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta and Georgia Theatre in Athens, Ga.

BOK Center was nominated for arena of the year along with Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Brooks & Dunn and Maddie and Tae gained duo of the year nominations. Brothers Osborne, Locash and Dan + Shay also were nominated.

Chad Rodgers of Cain's Ballroom said the venue also was nominated in 2015. BOK Center was nominated for a ninth time.

“We are honored to once again be nominated by the Academy of Country Music for Arena of the Year,” Bryan Crowe, BOK Center’s vice president and general manager, said in a news release. “We have worked hard to bring a compelling line-up of shows to Tulsa and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the artists and promoters who continue to think of BOK Center as a must-play venue.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

