Cain's Ballroom announces Trampled by Turtles show

  • Updated
Trampled by Turtles

Erik Berry, from left, Ryan Young, Dave Carroll, Dave Simonett and Tim Saxhaug of Trampled by Turtles performed at Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville's Waterfront Park in 2018. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Trampled by Turtles will perform Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Cain’s Ballroom with special guest Sumbuck.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

