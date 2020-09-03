Cain's Ballroom announces shows featuring JD Simo, Byron Berline

Versatile blues guitarist/singer-songwriter JD Simo and Guthrie-based fiddle legend Byron Berline will perform upcoming shows at Cain’s Ballroom that can be viewed in person or via free livestreams through a collaboration with the nonprofit “Live From Cain’s” venture.

Simo is scheduled to perform Sept. 15, and Berline is scheduled to perform Sept. 17. Tickets are available online at cainsballroom.com and are being sold only in reserved tables of four. The free livestreams will be hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page (facebook.com/cainsballroom/live) with the support of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

“We’re pleased to offer these limited-capacity, socially distanced shows for our fans,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates Cain’s Ballroom with his brother, Hunter Rodgers.

“Combining them with a free livestream provides a wonderful alternative for those who would prefer to listen from home. JD Simo is a powerhouse performer whose energy will translate well through a livestream, and what could be better than seeing bluegrass and Western swing hero Byron Berline and his band on the stage of the Cain’s Ballroom, the ‘Home of Western Swing’?”