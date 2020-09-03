 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cain's Ballroom announces shows featuring JD Simo, Byron Berline

Cain's Ballroom announces shows featuring JD Simo, Byron Berline

Only $5 for 5 months
Byron Berline

Fiddle legend Byron Berline, left, will perform during an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom. Berline is shown with Jana Jae in this 2015 file photo from a National Fiddler Hall of Fame concert. Tulsa World file

 Timothy Tai

Versatile blues guitarist/singer-songwriter JD Simo and Guthrie-based fiddle legend Byron Berline will perform upcoming shows at Cain’s Ballroom that can be viewed in person or via free livestreams through a collaboration with the nonprofit “Live From Cain’s” venture.

Simo is scheduled to perform Sept. 15, and Berline is scheduled to perform Sept. 17. Tickets are available online at cainsballroom.com and are being sold only in reserved tables of four. The free livestreams will be hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page (facebook.com/cainsballroom/live) with the support of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

“We’re pleased to offer these limited-capacity, socially distanced shows for our fans,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates Cain’s Ballroom with his brother, Hunter Rodgers.

“Combining them with a free livestream provides a wonderful alternative for those who would prefer to listen from home. JD Simo is a powerhouse performer whose energy will translate well through a livestream, and what could be better than seeing bluegrass and Western swing hero Byron Berline and his band on the stage of the Cain’s Ballroom, the ‘Home of Western Swing’?”

A news release said Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the Cain’s Ballroom crew will team up for a cinematic virtual experience by using a multicam HD production (including drones and wireless cameras), an expert sound engineer and professional lighting.

Live audience guests are required to comply with COVID-19 protocol.

Who is Roy D. Mercer?

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News