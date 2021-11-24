 Skip to main content
Cain's Ballroom announces 'Hangover Ball' lineup
Cain's Ballroom announces 'Hangover Ball' lineup

  • Updated
Cody Canada

Cody Canada, shown during a past performance in Tulsa, will take part in the Hangover Ball at Cain’s Ballroom.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

It’s a Jan. 1 tradition: The annual “Hangover Ball” is returning to Cain’s Ballroom on the first day of 2022.

Cain’s Ballroom announced that performers will include Cody Canada, Mike McClure, BJ Barham, Roger Clyne, Jamie Lin Wilson, Dierks Canada, Elle Gorman, Elysha Lemaster, Ryan Snipes and a special guest.

Tickets are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets are $21 plus fees in advance, $23 plus fees the day of show or $30 “flat” at the door.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

