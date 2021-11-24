Cain's Ballroom announces 'Hangover Ball' lineup

It’s a Jan. 1 tradition: The annual “Hangover Ball” is returning to Cain’s Ballroom on the first day of 2022.
Cain’s Ballroom announced that performers will include Cody Canada, Mike McClure, BJ Barham, Roger Clyne, Jamie Lin Wilson, Dierks Canada, Elle Gorman, Elysha Lemaster, Ryan Snipes and a special guest.
Tickets are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets are $21 plus fees in advance, $23 plus fees the day of show or $30 “flat” at the door.
All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
