Cain's Ballroom among tour stops for Steel Panther
Cain's Ballroom among tour stops for Steel Panther

Steel Panther

Silky Pockets, from left, Ralph "Michael Starr" Saenz, and Russ "Satchel" Parrish of Steel Panther perform at the 2021 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio. Steel Panther announced an upcoming tour stop at Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

A new Steel Panther tour will bring the band to Cain’s Ballroom for a March 23 show that will include support act Any Given Sin.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $27.50, plus fees.

Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Said a bio for the band: “Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.”

