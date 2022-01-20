Cain's Ballroom among tour stops for Steel Panther

A new Steel Panther tour will bring the band to Cain’s Ballroom for a March 23 show that will include support act Any Given Sin.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $27.50, plus fees.

Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Said a bio for the band: “Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.”

Tulsa World Scene: Merle Haggard, John Williams film music and vegan delis

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.