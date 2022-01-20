Cain's Ballroom again hosting Bob Wills birthday celebration

Bob Wills is, of course, synonomous with Cain’s Ballroom history. The annual Bob Wills birthday celebration at the historic honky tonk will be held March 5 with live music provided by Bob Wills' Texas Playboys.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.
Tickets are $29, plus fees, in advance or $37 total at the door. Limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
