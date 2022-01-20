 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's Ballroom again hosting Bob Wills birthday celebration
Cain's Ballroom again hosting Bob Wills birthday celebration

  Updated
Bob Wills

Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys turned Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of Western Swing. Cain's hosts an annual birthday celebration in Wills' honor. Courtesy/OKPOP

Bob Wills is, of course, synonomous with Cain’s Ballroom history. The annual Bob Wills birthday celebration at the historic honky tonk will be held March 5 with live music provided by Bob Wills' Texas Playboys.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tickets are $29, plus fees, in advance or $37 total at the door. Limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

