Cain's announces upcoming shows

ACM and CMA Award winner Ashley McBryde is celebrating a return to the road with a This Town Talks Tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Aug. 5 tour stop. She will be joined by support act Morgan Wade.

“Aaaand we’re back,” McBryde said in a news release announcing the tour. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $26.50, plus fees.

- Dashboard Confessional’s Unplugged Tour will arrive Sunday, Oct. 17 at Cain’s Balroom. The band will be joined by Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at cainsballroom.com.

- Drive-By Truckers are returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a 2022 show. The group will perform Feb. 5 with special guest Ryley Walker.