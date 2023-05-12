Concerts announced this week:

Cain’s Ballroom

Treaty Oak Revival will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut Friday, Aug. 11. Support acts will include Gannon Fremin & CCREV.

Larry Fleet will perform Thursday, July 27 with support from Stephen Wilson Jr.

Death From Above 1979 will perform Thursday, Oct. 26.

Ray Wylie Hubbard will perform Friday, Nov. 3.

Local Natives will perform Sunday, Sept. 17 with support from HalfNoise.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

River Spirit Casino

Gary LeVox will perform Friday, July 14 at the Cove.

Tickets go on sale May 14 at riverspirittulsa.com.

Tulsa Time House Concerts

The Adam Aguilar Band from Oklahoma City will perform Saturday, May 13, as part of a Tulsa Time House Concerts series.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. For details, go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/aguilarmay2023.