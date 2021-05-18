 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cain's announces Ashley McBryde, Dashboard Confessional, Drive-By Truckers shows
0 comments

Cain's announces Ashley McBryde, Dashboard Confessional, Drive-By Truckers shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ACM and CMA Award winner Ashley McBryde is celebrating a return to the road with a This Town Talks Tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Aug. 5 tour stop. She will be joined by support act Morgan Wade.

“Aaaand we’re back,” McBryde said in a news release announcing the tour. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $26.50, plus fees.

Dashboard Confessional’s Unplugged Tour will arrive Sunday, Oct. 17 at Cain’s Ballroom. The band will be joined by Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at cainsballroom.com.

Drive-By Truckers are returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a 2022 show. The group will perform Feb. 5 with special guest Ryley Walker.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $26, plus fees.

La Verne Ford Wimberly talks about gaining international attention for her 52 weeks of hats

La Verne Ford Wimberly gained international attention because she went all-out in dressing for virtual church services for 52 consecutive weeks

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billy Porter reveals HIV diagnosis

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News