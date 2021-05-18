Cain's announces Ashley McBryde and Dashboard Confessional shows

Ashley McBryde, shown during a past event in Nashville, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Chris Carrabba of the band Dashboard Confessional performs at the 2019 Firefly Music Festival in Delaware. Dashboard Confessional is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
ACM and CMA Award winner
Ashley McBryde is celebrating a return to the road with a This Town Talks Tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Aug. 5 tour stop. She will be joined by support act Morgan Wade.
“Aaaand we’re back,” McBryde said in a news release announcing the tour. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!”
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at
cainsballroom.com or
by phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets start at $26.50, plus fees.
-
Dashboard Confessional’s Unplugged Tour will arrive Sunday, Oct. 17 at Cain’s Balroom. The band will be joined by Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay.
Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at
Photos: Filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
An actor stands on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” begins.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An antique car is backed into place down a dirt road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actor Robert De Niro films a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
A man sits on a porch across the street as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An actor squats on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Security personnel spot photographers and spectators as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro is seen on the set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” s story set in early 20th century Osage County.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
