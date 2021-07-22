C. Thomas Howell continues Tulsa journey by launching music-and-stories tour here

Howell never envisioned — remember, he picked up a guitar only because he has an idea for a movie — that he would be embarking on a tour with a guitar, but it’s happening. He said it was not an accidental decision that the tour is starting in Tulsa. He has been connected to the city since “The Outsiders.” He has friends here and has always felt supported here.

“There are just a lot of really cool people there,” he said. “I could see myself living in Tulsa one day, happily. And genuinely I say that because I really do love it there. There is history there. I look forward to playing Cain’s Ballroom one day. I haven’t spoken to them, but that’s a real personal bucket list item for me because of the history there. I’m a big Bob Wills fan and I’m a big history buff for country music. I really want to go play there.”

Howell is appreciative of the opportunity to perform at the Venue Shrine and at the Outsiders House, where he and his greaser brothers “lived” during the making of the Francis Ford Coppola film. “The Outsiders” was based on a book of the same name by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. Howell played Ponyboy Curtis in the film.