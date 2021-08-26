 Skip to main content
Bush, Stone Temple pilots teaming up for outdoor show at Downstream Casino
  Updated
Stone Temple Pilots

Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is shown on stage at the 2018 Rock on the Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Stone Temple Pilots will perform with Bush at Downstream Casino's outdoor venue. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots are joining forces for an Oct. 14 at Downstream Casino Resort’s outdoor venue in Quapaw.

Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at DownstreamCasino.com. The concert pre-sale broke records, so music fans are encouraged to purchase seats now to guarantee a chance to see the legendary 90s rock bands live.

“Bringing Bush and Stone Temple Pilots together at an outdoor venue for one night only is an escape we’re so excited to provide for our Downstream guests,” Downstream Casino Resort’s general manager, Stuart Grayson, said.

“Having two larger-than-life bands on the same stage is a reminder of the music festivals we’ve all been missing the past year and a half. And if you’re like me, as soon as songs like ‘Glycerine’ or ‘Creep’ start to play, you’re taken right back to the best times in your life – when your hair was a little longer, and your list of problems was a lot shorter. We’re so honored to be one of only a limited number of shows before Bush packs up for the European leg of their tour.”

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. double bill.

