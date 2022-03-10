 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Built to Spill headed to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Built to Spill

Built to Spill, shown during a past The Sasquatch! Music Festival in Washington, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. 

 John Davisson/Invision/AP

The indie rock band Built to Spill will perform Sunday, Sept. 18 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets start at $27, plus fees.

Tickets go on sale 2 p.m. Friday, March 11 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets also can be acquired online at cainsballroom.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'The Dark Knight Rises' Anne Hathaway can't wait to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert