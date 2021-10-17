Buck Owens' son honoring Don Rich at National Fiddler Hall of Fame event

From Buddy’s standpoint, Rich wasn’t “only” a guy in dad’s band. He was a friend and collaborator. Buddy and Rich partnered for an album (“We’re Real Good Friends”) at the dawn of the 1970s and it included the chart single “Cowboy Convention.”

Buddy said he will tell stories about Rich at the gala and perform four songs, including “Lodi” (Buddy and Creedence Clearwater Revival charted with it in 1969) and three of his father’s songs — “Act Naturally,” “Streets of Bakersfield” and “Above and Beyond” (an early Buck and Rich team-up).

Rich was gigging as a teen fiddle player in Tacoma, Washington, when he was spotted and recruited by Buck. Rich detoured to college with the intent of becoming a music teacher, but bailed out to join Buck in Bakersfield, California.

The chemistry was golden. “Act Naturally,” the first Owens song featuring Rich on lead guitar, pushed so many of the right buttons that the Beatles covered it in 1965. “Act Naturally” was the first of 14 consecutive No. 1 singles for Owens and the Buckaroos. Among the No. 1s: “Love’s Gonna Live Here,” “My Heart Skips A Beat” and “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail.”