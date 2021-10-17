 Skip to main content
Buck Owens' son honoring Don Rich at National Fiddler Hall of Fame event
For decades, television viewers watched Tulsa’s Roy Clark alongside Buck Owens as they shared hosting duties on the country variety series “Hee Haw.”

Prior to the TV gig, Owens rose to stardom and influenced the flavor of music with the “Bakersfield Sound,” a vein of country popularized by Owens and Merle Haggard.

Don Rich was the band leader of the Buckaroos, Buck Owens’ band, and he was an architect of the “Bakersfield Sound.”

Rich was a great musician. Ask anyone who has wielded a guitar pick or a fiddle and bow.

“I can’t even tell you how talented he was,” Buddy Alan Owens, son of Buck Owens, said.

Unfortunately, Rich was lost too soon.

Rich, who died in a 1974 motorcycle accident one month shy of his 33rd birthday, will be honored posthumously at the National Fiddler Hall of Fame’s gala concert Friday, Oct. 22 at Mabee Center. The induction class also includes longtime Branson performer Shoji Tabuchi, champion fiddler Dale Morris and Scott Joss of Haggard’s band, the Strangers.

Kris Kristofferson, who has shared stages with Joss, is planning to attend and perform. Buddy Alan Owens said he wouldn’t miss this for the world. A recording artist who made frequent appearances on “Hee Haw,” Buddy was asked by Jana Jae if he wanted to take part in a Rich tribute at the gala. Of course he said “yes.”

From Buddy’s standpoint, Rich wasn’t “only” a guy in dad’s band. He was a friend and collaborator. Buddy and Rich partnered for an album (“We’re Real Good Friends”) at the dawn of the 1970s and it included the chart single “Cowboy Convention.”

Buddy said he will tell stories about Rich at the gala and perform four songs, including “Lodi” (Buddy and Creedence Clearwater Revival charted with it in 1969) and three of his father’s songs — “Act Naturally,” “Streets of Bakersfield” and “Above and Beyond” (an early Buck and Rich team-up).

Rich was gigging as a teen fiddle player in Tacoma, Washington, when he was spotted and recruited by Buck. Rich detoured to college with the intent of becoming a music teacher, but bailed out to join Buck in Bakersfield, California.

The chemistry was golden. “Act Naturally,” the first Owens song featuring Rich on lead guitar, pushed so many of the right buttons that the Beatles covered it in 1965. “Act Naturally” was the first of 14 consecutive No. 1 singles for Owens and the Buckaroos. Among the No. 1s: “Love’s Gonna Live Here,” “My Heart Skips A Beat” and “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail.”

In his autobiography, Buck wrote this about Rich: “I’ve said it many times, but I’ll say it again: Don Rich was as much a part of the Buck Owens Sound as I was. I was already signed to Capitol when I met Don, so I might’ve become a success on my own — but when Don came into the picture, he changed everything for the better.”

Asked about Buck being willing to credit Rich for what he brought to the “Bakersfield Sound,” Buddy said, “Well, I think you’re absolutely right. My dad had a big ego, but he was very willing to to share the spotlight and the limelight with the people in his band. He had a wonderful band and Don was the leader of that band. ... For many years they were the top band in the country. They had a marvelous show. It was tremendous to watch.”

Because Rich was a few years older than Buddy, he took Buddy under his wing. Blessed with spare time during trips to Nashville to film “Hee Haw” episodes, Rich “dragged” Buddy to Broadway and introduced him to the live music bar scene there.

“We had a ball,” Buddy said.

Buddy, in response to Rich being lost too soon, said he vividly remembers the events of July 17, 1974.

They were in a recording session prior to a vacation and, when things weren’t going well, Buck made a decision to let everyone start their vacations early. He knew their hearts were already somewhere else.

Some of the guys, Buddy and Rich among them, rode motorcycles.

“My dad did not approve of us having motorcycles,” Buddy said.

Buddy was cruising toward San Diego hours later and heard a report on a country music radio station that Rich had died in a cycle accident.

“I’m like ‘what?’ I literally had to pull over,” Buddy said. “I’m getting chills just as I am even saying that.”

Buddy called his brother, who confirmed the bad news. Buddy turned around and headed back toward home.

Buddy said his father was not the same for a period of time after losing his right-hand man.

“He didn’t travel on tour for four or five years, I think,” he said. “He just couldn’t bring himself to going on stage without Don. It took him a while. ‘Hee Haw’ was still going on and he was even reluctant to do that. ... Don really was everything to him and his music. When he lost him, it was just a terrible time for him. He went into a deep dark hole for quite a while.”

“I carried on and existed,” Owens once said in an interview about his post-Rich career. “But the real joy and love, the real lightning and thunder, is gone forever.”

The lightning and thunder will be re-embraced when Rich’s life and career is celebrated at the National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala.

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk National Fiddler Hall of fame, the pilot who inspired a major character in the musical Come From Away, and all things “Halloween,” the film series, with bits about the Pryor Comic Con and King Burrito.
Buddy Alan Owens

Buddy Alan Owens, the son of country music legend Buck Owens, is coming to Tulsa to pay tribute to Buckaroos band leader Don Rich. Rich is being inducted posthumously into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.

 Courtesy, Buddy Alan Owens

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

Mabee Center, Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.

Tickets: 918 495-6000 or mabeecenter.com

For more information: nationalfiddlerhalloffame.org

National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductees

Shoji Tabuchi

Nicknamed the “King of Branson” because of a long and successful reign as a Branson-based performer, Tabuchi discovered the violin at age 7 in his native Japan. Fascinated by American country music, Tabuchi formed a bluegrass band in college. When country legend Roy Acuff visited Japan, Tabuchi got a face-to-face visit.

The conversation went so well that Acuff said something along the lines of, “Come see me if you ever make it to Nashville.”

Guess who found a way to get to the United States?

Tabuchi had $500 in his pocket when he arrived in San Francisco. He waited tables and polished cars to make ends meet while pursing his American dream, forming a West Coast band called the Osaka Okies. He eventually made his way to Nashville, where Acuff provided Tabuchi a career boost by getting him on the Grand Ole Opry.

Tabuchi’s touring days included sharing stages with Barbara Mandrell, Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Mel Tillis, Tammy Wynette and many other stars of the country music world. He and Branson found each other in the early 1980s.

Don Rich

Rich is referred to in National Fiddler Hall of Fame promotional material as a “beloved Buckaroo.” A guitarist and fiddler, he helped develop the “Bakersfield sound” as a member of Buck Owens’ band, the Buckaroos.

Rich studied music at Tacoma College in Washington with the intent of becoming a music teacher. He ditched the plan when, as a teen, he was offered a full-time position with Owens in 1960. Playing fiddle, lead guitar and singing tenor vocals, he remained with Owens until he died in a motorcycle accident 14 years later. Rich will be inducted posthumously into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. The gala will include a Rich tribute medley.

Dale Morris

Morris, a champion fiddler, won his first fiddling contest in 1967 and became an avid participant in fiddling contests across Texas. He won his first Texas state championship in 1972, repeated in 1973 and later won another set of consecutive crowns in 1978 and 1979. He has won several other prestigious contests including a world championship.

Morris isn’t “only” a contest fiddler. By the early 1970s, he was working in the band of Billy Gray and the Cowtowners. It afforded Morris the opportunity to work with the likes of Wynn Stewart, Sammi Smith, Johnny Rodriquez, Carl Smith, Leon Rausch and Red Steagall. Morris has been a member of Stonewall Jackson’s Minutemen, Marty Robbins’ band, Ray Price’s Cherokee Cowboys and Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys. In 1981, Morris was named the 17th member of the legendary Sons of The Pioneers, a group founded by Roy Rogers in the early 1930s.

Morris became a full-time music teacher in the early 1990s. He operates a studio (texasfiddlemusic.com) in Boyd, Texas.

Scott Joss

Joss was praised as the “heir to the Bakersfield throne” because of his early association with Tiny Moore and Merle Haggard and his later affiliation with Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam.

Joss was befriended at an early age by Moore, one of Bob Wills’ surviving Playboys. Joss was encouraged to develop his talent on a professional level after winning numerous fiddle championships in California. He was 18 when he got a call to perform with Haggard. Joss’ first show as one of the Strangers was at Carnegie Hall.

In years since, Joss forged ahead with ventures of his own and joined forces with Yoakam and Kris Kristofferson, among others.

