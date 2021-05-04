Bruce Springsteen to receive Woody Guthrie Prize May 13

Bruce Springsteen, whose career has taken him from the New Jersey boardwalks to superstardom, will be recognized May 13 as the latest recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize.

Springsteen will be presented the award during a live-streamed ceremony that will be accessible by Woody Guthrie Center members. For more information on becoming a member, go to woodyguthriecenter.org.

The Woody Guthrie Prize is given to an artist of any medium who continues in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie, using his or her art to be a champion for the voiceless and to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.

Over the course of 20 studio albums, Springsteen has used his storytelling ability to write songs that connect with people who faced the hard times and celebrated the good times — a soundtrack of resilience, strength, heart, and joy despite or even in spite of the struggles of daily life.

Among his most iconic songs are "Born to Run," "Thunder Road," ""Promised Land," "Born in the U.S.A.," "Dancing in the Dark," "The Rising," and "Hungry Heart."