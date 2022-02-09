'Bruce Springsteen Live!' exhibit coming to Woody Guthrie Center

The Woody Guthrie Center, in partnership with the Grammy Museum and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, announced Tulsa as the next destination for the highly acclaimed traveling exhibit “Bruce Springsteen Live!”
The exhibit is scheduled to open April 16 at the Woody Guthrie Center. The exhibit will be available through Sept. 25.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 23 at woodyguthriecenter.org.
Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said it’s an honor for the center to feature Springsteen’s exhibit.
“As an artist who follows directly in Guthrie’s footsteps, telling the stories of the common people, Springsteen truly embodies the spirit and vision of the Woody Guthrie Center,” she said.
Curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music and the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, “Bruce Springsteen Live!” provides fans with an intimate look into Springsteen’s creative process, shedding light on how he became — and remains — one of the greatest live performers in rock and roll history.
The exhibit explores the evolution of Springsteen through the decades and grants exclusive backstage access to Springsteen and the E Street band’s legendary performances.
“Few performers embody the soul and excitement of live rock and roll like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” co-curator Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum, said in a news release. “This exhibit will undoubtedly get fans excited about seeing Springsteen again in concert, hopefully soon.”
The exhibit will feature iconic artifacts, live performance footage, instruments and stage costumes, exclusive interviews, concert posters and photography as well as unique interactive displays to immerse fans in Springsteen and the band’s creative process.
Notable artifacts and interactives will include:
•“Tunnel of Love” ticket booth stage prop: From Springsteen’s 1988 Tunnel of Love Tour, this iconic ticket booth symbolized the audience’s admittance to the onstage narrative of the rollercoaster of love, loyalty, commitment and faith.
•Stage Clothing: Outfits and accessories from Springsteen and members of the E Street Band.
•Signed Human Rights Tour Itinerary: From Springsteen’s 1988 six-week benefit world tour, raising funds for Universal Declaration of Human Rights and celebrating the 40th anniversary of its sponsor, Amnesty International The itinerary, which commemorates the collaboration of music and activism, features the signatures of the tour’s various performers that include Springsteen, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman, Youssou N’Dour and others.
•“Born to Run” Esquire guitar: As a staple of Springsteen’s career, the modified Fender guitar was featured on the album covers of “Live 1975/85” (1986), “Human Touch” (1992), “Wrecking Ball” (2012) and, most notably, “Born to Run” (1975).
•Clarence Clemons’ saxophone: Nicknamed “The Big Man,” the legendary saxophonist played alongside Springsteen for 40 years. Upon Clemons’ death in 2011, the iconic instrument was passed on to his nephew, Jake Clemons. Since 2012, Jake Clemons continues to use the sax in performance as the newest member of the E Street Band.
•Create Your Encore Interactive: Springsteen is known for his encores. This interactive kiosk will allow visitors to view his handwritten setlists and create their own encores to compare against the original.
Springsteen was the recipient of the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, given annually to an artist of any medium who follows in the footsteps of Guthrie to use their platform to champion for the disenfranchised. During a virtual ceremony with Nora Guthrie, Springsteen said Woody Guthrie wrote the “...first music where I found a reflection of America that I believed to be true, where I believed that the veils had been pulled off.”
“We are excited to work with the Grammy Museum to bring this unique Bruce Springsteen exhibit to the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa,” co-curator Eileen Chapman, director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, said. “Springsteen’s connection to Woody Guthrie is unequivocal, as he often remarks on how Woody’s work inspired his own music and (he performs) Guthrie songs regularly in concert.”
The Woody Guthrie Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.