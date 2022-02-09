'Bruce Springsteen Live!' exhibit coming to Woody Guthrie Center

•“Born to Run” Esquire guitar: As a staple of Springsteen’s career, the modified Fender guitar was featured on the album covers of “Live 1975/85” (1986), “Human Touch” (1992), “Wrecking Ball” (2012) and, most notably, “Born to Run” (1975).

•Clarence Clemons’ saxophone: Nicknamed “The Big Man,” the legendary saxophonist played alongside Springsteen for 40 years. Upon Clemons’ death in 2011, the iconic instrument was passed on to his nephew, Jake Clemons. Since 2012, Jake Clemons continues to use the sax in performance as the newest member of the E Street Band.

•Create Your Encore Interactive: Springsteen is known for his encores. This interactive kiosk will allow visitors to view his handwritten setlists and create their own encores to compare against the original.

Springsteen was the recipient of the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, given annually to an artist of any medium who follows in the footsteps of Guthrie to use their platform to champion for the disenfranchised. During a virtual ceremony with Nora Guthrie, Springsteen said Woody Guthrie wrote the “...first music where I found a reflection of America that I believed to be true, where I believed that the veils had been pulled off.”