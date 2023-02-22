Bruce Springsteen announced his return to Tulsa by telling a BOK Center crowd: “We’re living on Tulsa time tonight.”

But let’s be honest. When Bruce is in the house, you’re living on his time — and a lot of it.

Springsteen’s marathon live performances are the stuff of legend. He added another chapter to his mythology with a 27-song show Tuesday night that lasted in the vicinity of three hours.

Fans chanted “Bruce!” in the moments before he walked on stage, and they did it a few other times during the course of the show. He came out looking not so much like an entertainer but like a guy in short sleeves who was ready to get some work done, whether it was framing your house or picking up a guitar. Fortunately for music lovers, it was the latter.

Springsteen lived up to his rep as the songwriter-rock star who’s going to give you all he’s got, and then some. At 73, he still oozes energy. Almost immediately, you respect the guy because (A) he’s “all in” and (B) he assembled the Justice League of musicians for his grand E Street Band.

The performance was Springsteen's second at the BOK Center. He made his debut there on April 7, 2009, when the downtown arena was still a pup and had been in operation only seven months.

“The last time we were in Tulsa,” Springsteen said in 2009 before a long pause. “Have we been here before? All I know is we are here tonight, and we are here with a purpose to rock the house.”

And so it was again. But this tour should not be mistaken for a greatest hits tour. It’s more a tour for people who have an appreciation for Springsteen’s catalog.

The set included three songs from his second album (released 50 years ago) and five songs from his 2020 album, “Letter to You,” although one was a new/old tune. Springsteen wrote “If I Was the Priest” when he was 22 and included it on the new album, nevermind that he still doesn’t know what the song is about.

When he sang "If I Was the Priest" during a Feb. 14 tour stop in Houston, it was reported that it was the first time he had performed the song live in more than 50 years. He has since performed it in Austin and Tulsa.

Ten albums from Springsteen’s discography were represented in the set.

The album that thrust Springsteen into prominence was 1975’s “Born to Run.” The second half of the show — five of the last 13 songs — leaned heavily on that album, including the title track, which became his first top 40 hit.

Springsteen’s bigger “Born” album was “Born in the USA,” a 17-times-platinum monster that spawned seven top-10 singles. The set included four songs from “Born in the USA” but only one of the top-10 tracks, “Dancing in the Dark.” The others: The show-opening “No Surrender,” “Darlington County” and “Bobby Jean.”

The set also pulled heavily from 1978’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (four songs), and the show included two covers — but is it considered a cover if you wrote the song?

Springsteen and Patti Smith contributed to the writing of “Because the Night,” a song that reached No. 13 for the Patti Smith Group in 1978. Springsteen belted it out at the BOK Center along with “Nightshift,” a Commodores song he recorded for “Only the Strong Survive,” a 2022 album of soul/R&B covers. He sang “Nightshift” as if it was personal to him.

Pre-encore, Springsteen performed 20 songs and told a poignant story about being the last surviving member of his first band as a prelude to “Last Man Standing,” a song on “Letter to You.”

The show concluded with a seven-song encore.

Performing a few blocks away from the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center seemed on brand for Springsteen, who was the 2021 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The award is presented to artists who continue in the footsteps of Guthrie.

When accepting the award, Springsteen said this to Guthrie’s daughter, Nora Guthrie: “I always said Bob Dylan was the father of my country. But your father was the grandfather of my country. His was the first music where I found a reflection of America that I believed to be true. The veils had been pulled, and what I was seeing was the real country that I lived in and what was at stake for the people and citizenry who are my neighbors and friends.”

