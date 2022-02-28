Brooks & Dunn to play BOK Center May 21

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, for the Brooks & Dunn "Reboot 2022" tour, which comes to the BOK Center May 21.

Tickets range from $29.75 to $149.75 (additional fees may apply) and will be available at bokcenter.com.

Guest artists for the Tulsa performance will be Riley Green and Jackson Dean.

The best-selling duo of all time, regardless of genre, the team of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn has had 20 songs to top the country charts in addition to winning two Grammy awards and countless trophies from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

Perhaps their best-known song, "Boot Scootin' Boogie," grew out of Dunn's years performing in Tulsa at local venues such as Tulsa City Limits and Duke's Country, where he honed his skills as a performer before joining forces with Louisiana native Kix Brooks in 1991.