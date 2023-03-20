Ronnie Dunn, whose Tulsa ties include performing in local honky tonks, is teaming with partner Kix Brooks for a version of “Honky Tonk Women.”

The song is a track on “Stoned Cold Country,” a tribute album that celebrates the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary and the group's influence on country music. The album features county artists reimagining versions of the legendary rock band’s songs.

The Robert Deaton-produced BMG album is described by Deaton as a love letter to the Rolling Stones from Nashville. Contributors include Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Zac Brown Band and Lainey Wilson.

“Four years ago, I had this idea of a country tribute record to the Rolling Stones – the greatest rock band of all time,” Deaton said.

“That we are finally here and introducing this project to the world is both gratifying and honestly, overwhelming. I could not be more proud of the artists and musicians that participated on this album. As the song says, ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll But I Like It.’ I hope everyone will join us in celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones.”

A newly released album trailer features studio footage and interviews with the artists. To watch the trailer, go here.

'Stoned Cold Country' track list

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Ashley McBryde

“Honky Tonk Women” – Brooks & Dunn

“Dead Flowers” – Maren Morris

“It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” – Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

“Miss You” – Jimmie Allen

“Tumbling Dice” – Elle King

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – Marcus King

“Wild Horses” – Little Big Town

“Paint It Black” – Zac Brown Band

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Lainey Wilson

“Sympathy for the Devil” – Elvie Shane

“Angie” – Steve Earle

“Gimme Shelter” – Eric Church

“Shine A Light” – Koe Wetzel