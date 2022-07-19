 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium to host nine elite drum corps for competition

Drum Corps International (DCI) will bring its 2022 Summer Tour to Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Drum Corps International (DCI), an organization that organizes events for student marching ensembles, will bring its 2022 Summer Tour to Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The DCI is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with a 90-event nationwide tour, concluding with the 2022 DCI World Championships in Indianapolis this August.

The tour is stopping in Broken Arrow for an event that gives nine elite drum corps the opportunity to content for a shot to compete at the 2022 DCI World Championships.

The event, presented by Oklahoma Baptist University Athletic Bands, will feature Tulsa’s Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps and corps from Colorado, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Ohio. Each corps will perform its own musical and visual spectacle on the Memorial Stadium’s field.

“Whether you are a long-time fan of the drum corps activity or a newcomer attending for the very first time, this show will be nothing short of spectacular, as these dedicated elite performance ensembles take the field to showcase their passion and creativity while celebrating the important educational and cultural contributions of marching music at the highest levels of achievement,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of DCI.

For more information and tickets, visit dci.org.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

