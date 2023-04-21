C.J. Garton, a Bristow-based rancher, Navy veteran and country singer-songwriter released a shot-in-Oklahoma video for his single, “Good Gone.”

Garton enlisted the participation of the Bristow Police Department and the Bristow City Juvenile Detention Center staff in the video. They help him tell a story about how a musician, released from prison and facing property repossession, handles the predicament.

Said a news advisory about the video: “The video’s story doesn’t perfectly match the song’s story, but nonetheless is extremely entertaining by showing C.J.’s off-the-wall and creative approach to storytelling by way of a music video.”

The video was shot, produced and directed by Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films. Watch the video here.