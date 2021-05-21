Brantley Gilbert show announced at River Spirit

Country music artist Brantley Gilbert will perform Thursday, July 15 at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue, The Cove.
Gilbert has released five studio albums, including 2019’s “Fire and Brimstone.” Five singles have reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart.
Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
