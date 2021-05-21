 Skip to main content
Brantley Gilbert show announced at River Spirit
Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert, shown during a 2019 performance in Atlanta, is coming to the River Spirit Casino Resort in July. Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

 Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Country music artist Brantley Gilbert will perform Thursday, July 15 at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue, The Cove.

Gilbert has released five studio albums, including 2019’s “Fire and Brimstone.” Five singles have reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart.

Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com.

