Tulsa-based Branjae is one of 16 selected social change musicians who has a track (“Free Facts”) on a compilation album curated by Noel “Paul” Stookey of the folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary.

The album (“Hope Rises II”) is being re-released by Music to Life, a national nonprofit that connects socially conscious musicians with mentors, resources and training “needed to realize their bold visions for community change,” according to a news release. Stookey is a co-founder of Music to Life.

“Hope Rises II,” available at musictolife.org since November, is a sequel album that draws from artists across genres, geographies and generations. The album has been re-released in honor of Music to Life’s fifth anniversary.

A review panel of award-winning musicians, producers and industry leaders including eight-time Grammy-winning producer Elliot Scheiner and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Gina Chavez selected artists “who demonstrate outstanding talent through original, message-driven songs.”

Branjae said this about her song on the album: “I began to look around the last few years at my environment, and I noticed a lack of individual thought. Everyone was being really manipulated by the media’s ideas and the ideas that society in general puts in place. So I wanted to write a song that inspires us to open up, look at the whole picture and make decisions based on what we truly believe.”

Branjae recently performed at SXSW 2023 and has been confirmed for 2023 NXNE. Plans for a North American Tour are in the works. The news release said to stay tuned for two EP releases in the coming year.