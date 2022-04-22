'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams talks about show's enduring appeal, upcoming Tulsa concert

Groovy history: Barry Williams debuted as oldest brother Greg Brady when “The Brady Bunch” premiered as part of ABC’s Friday night lineup on Sept. 26, 1969.

Then: Rookie sitcom (it was among more than 15 new shows trotted out by the network that year).

Now: Cherished Americana.

The job lasted five seasons. When did Williams realize “The Brady Bunch” was more than a job and he was part of something with never-ending appeal? He said it was years and years later.

“I think the show became even more popular and saturated when it went into syndication and cable picked it up because, once that happened, in 52 years, it has never been off the air,” he said.

“So that’s multi-generations, and I see that in my audiences because I have 70-year-olds and their children and their grandchildren there. And I’m making references to the Tiki idol in Hawaii or to Tiger the dog, and everybody gets it.”

If you want to give mothers and grandmothers a very Brady experience on Mother’s Day weekend, be aware that Williams is coming to your backyard, sort of.

Williams and his band, the Traveliers, will perform May 7 and May 8 on the lawn (bring a chair) of the Outsiders House Museum. His raised-in-Tulsa wife, Tina Mahina Williams, is in the group, so it will be a homecoming for her and a step forward in “The Outsiders” relations: Socs and greasers can jam together.

Williams, asked if he is a greaser or soc, said, “Well, there’s no question that I’m a soc. I might have tried to be a greaser for a while, but I would have to be a soc. However, I married a greaser.”

Williams took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World in advance of his return to the Outsiders House Museum. He and his bride toured the museum last April, when wheels were set in motion for them to come back and perform.

The event will have a meet-and-greet component. Williams said fans at meet-and-greet encounters usually bring up catch words (“my nose, my nose”) from “The Brady Bunch” or they ask about topics like whether Jan was really envious of Marcia. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!

Episodes in which the Brady kids were away from home — the Hawaii trilogy, the Grand Canyon trilogy, the trip to Kings Island amusement park — seem to resonate with fans. Williams was invited to return to Kings Island to help celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary.

Guest stars such as Joe Namath, Vincent Price and Davy Jones popped up in episodes. Which guest star was Williams most jazzed about? He said it was Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale, five years removed from winning his third World Series.

“He was a very imposing guy — All-American, real tough pitcher and a really nice guy,” Williams said. “But he was so generous with his time. He wouldn’t just disappear into the dressing room and hide. He would hang out with us and play catch. Chris Knight and Michael Lookinland came out, and we were all playing catch with him. That was pretty special.”

Price guest-starred in the Hawaii trilogy, playing an archaeologist who holds the Brady boys captive in a cave. Williams said he was a fan of Price, an established movie star, before they worked together: “I remember watching ‘House on the Haunted Hill.’ I had to be 7 or 8 years old. He was just so consummate as evil incarnate, but he was kind of a nice guy about it all. He wasn’t, like, overtly frightening. It was just his mind kind of went off into directions and it gave you very, very horrible things to think about and digest.”

When on the rerun circuit, the Hawaii trilogy made an impact on Williams’ son, who was about 6 when he watched it for the first time. He was upset someone tied up his daddy and might hurt him.

“It was a great chance to explain what acting was and what Daddy’s job was and what I did and it was OK, and (Price) was a really, really nice man,” Williams said.

If you’re the kind of Brady fan who hungers for behind-the-scenes goodies, Williams and Knight are teaming up to dissect episodes in a podcast series that can be accessed via The Real Brady Bros Facebook page. Appetizers: Williams wrecked his Porsche around the time the UFO episode was being shot. The football that caused Marcia’s nose to swell wasn’t actually a football.

Williams lives in Branson and Knight lives in California, but they use Zoom-type technology to interact with each other when recording podcasts. Besides the podcasts, here’s additional evidence Brady love is enduring: Williams continues to be in demand for Cameo greetings. He is among celebrities, who, through cameo.com, can be requested to record personalized video messages. whether it’s wishing someone a special “Brady birthday” or singing a bit of “Sunshine Day.”

“It has become quite popular, and I stay quite busy,” Williams said. “When I get off the phone, I’ve got to run down and do four more today.”

Williams moved to Branson to star in an elaborate show that featured music from the ‘70s. He did it for six years and had a great time and said the show was well-received, but the workload was so heavy and “restrictive” that it prevented him from taking advantage of other opportunities.

“Much of my work is on a national level, so I’m going to places and the coasts,” he said. “Or it’s TV or (personal) appearances or a play or whatever.”

So, Williams opted to stop doing the shows, but he wanted to keep the music thing going. An initial plan was to form a musical duo with Tina, a veteran performer whose entertainment career began when she was a hula dancer in Tulsa. Friend Mike Ristau turned the duo into a trio. Their set lists cover multiple decades with familiar tunes and a strong country bent — classics, two originals and a little bit of Brady.

“We will be doing ‘Sunshine Day’ in the show,” Williams said. “I teach the Brady choreography and give people an opportunity to become honorary Bradys.”

Maybe a taboo idol will be among show merch? There’s a dose of Hawaii in the show, and it’s not just because of Brady history. He and Tina love Hawaii.

“Every time I go, I go to a luau,” he said. “I never met anybody in Hawaii that I was really, really drawn to, and, it turns out, I find the love of my life and she is a hula dancer.”

Go figure, it’s a hula dancer from middle America — and she married the cowboy from “The Brady Bunch.”

Explanation: Actor Peter Graves was a neighbor when Williams was a kid. From 1955-60, Graves starred in the Western TV series “Fury.”

“I just loved it,” Williams said. “I became a cowboy because of that show. When I was 10 or 11, I bought a horse and saddle and the whole thing and would go up to the ranch and ride and ride and ride every day. Watching that TV show inspired me.”

A full-circle moment in Williams’ young career came when he successfully auditioned for a guest spot on “Mission: Impossible,” a series that starred Graves. It was one of about a dozen pre-“Brady Bunch” gigs Williams landed.

“In a lot of those roles, I was playing a greaser,” he said.

Next, he’ll play on greaser turf.

