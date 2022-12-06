 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boyz II Men set for Tulsa performance at The Cove inside River Spirit Casino

  • Updated
  • 0
Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men perform in 2022. The R&B group is set for a concert at River Spirit Casino's The Cove on Jan. 20.

 Kevin Wolf, Associated Press file

The best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men, is set for a performance in Tulsa.

River Spirit Casino's The Cove hosts the Grammy-winning trio Jan. 20. Tickets go on sale Dec. 22 at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.

With 64 million albums sold since the group formed in Philadelphia, Boyz II Men has enjoyed a 30-year career. Its debut album on the Motown label, "Cooleyhighharmony" in 1991, went platinum.

The group made up of baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman is known for its vocal harmonies.

In 2013, Boyz II Men launched a Las Vegas residency.

