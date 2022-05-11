 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bowling for Soup, Less Thank Jake joining Sum 41 'extra' show at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Less Than Jake

Chris Demakes, left, and Peter "Jr" Wasilewski of Less Than Jake pose at the 2016 Journeys AP Music Awards in Columbus, Ohio. Less Than Jake will team up with Sum 41 and Bowling For Soup at Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Sum 41 sold out a tour date at Cain’s Ballroom, so a second show has been added July 28 with Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake and Magnolia Park.

Tickets start at $42.50, plus fees. Tickets are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez to headline charity concert for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert