Born & Raised Music Festival single-day passes on sale

Single-day general admission passes for the second annual Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17.
The “outlaw,” Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping festival from AEG Presents and Pryor Creek Music Festivals is scheduled Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, the same site that hosts the Rocklahoma festival. Born & Raised headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan.
Individual day passes are available for Saturday or Sunday only for $99, plus fees. Access to The Friday Night Honky Tonk or VIP packages are only available to attendees with a full weekend pass.
Weekend general admission passes start at $129.50 and reserved seating is $239.50. VIP packages, starting at $499.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas and beverage service, plus access to the Red River Saloon.
The Red River Saloon VIP area, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend from select festival acts in addition to catered lunch and dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. Red River Saloon is included with Troubadour, Weekend VIP and Homestead seats and can also be added on to any B&R festival pass for $199.50, plus fees. General admission camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available for all purchasers. Visit bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes. Payment plans are available.
Born & Raised, presented by Patriot Auto Group, will feature more than 35 acts, including Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium and many more.
Friday, Sept. 16
Zach Bryan
American Aquarium
Mike and The Moonpies
Jamie Lin Wilson
Joshua Ray Walker
Tim Montana
Kendell Marvel
Dalton Domino
Saturday, Sept. 17
Cody Jinks
Brothers Osborne
Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Natalie Hemby
Kody West
Charles Wesley Godwin
Nick Shoulders
Gracie York
Leah Blevins
William Beckmann
Matt Schuster
Sunday, Sept. 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Randy Rogers Band
Josh Abbott Band
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Wade Bowen
Corey Kent
The Band of Heathens
Whitey Morgan & The 78’s
Tanner Usrey
Kat Hasty
Them Dirty Roses
Josh Meloy
Riddy Arman
Summer Dean
Courtney Patton