 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Born & Raised Music Festival seeking volunteers
0 Comments

Born & Raised Music Festival seeking volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Jinks (copy)

Cody Jinks, shown during a past performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, will be among performers at the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Want to attend the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival for free?

The Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce, the official greeting and hospitality group for the Sept. 17-19 event, is seeking festival volunteers to help showcase the best of Pryor, Mayes County and northeast Oklahoma, according to a news release.

In exchange for working a shift, volunteers will receive a free general admission wristband for the day worked, a volunteer T-shirt and a free parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two or all three days, but — to be as fair as possible — those who sign up for more than one day must work at least one 6 p.m./7 p.m. to closing shift.

Positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with volunteer and employee check-in, overseeing VIP and sponsor tents and more.

The Born & Raised Music Festival, which will be held on the same property that hosts the Rocklahoma music and camping festival, is expected to draw thousands of new visitors to the Pryor area. In addition to ZZ Top and Cody Jinks, more than 30 other bands or artists will perform at Born & Raised, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, the Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen.

To apply to be a volunteer, fill out a volunteer application at pryorchamber.com. For questions or for more information, call 918-825-0157.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks has landed a role in new Wes Anderson movie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News