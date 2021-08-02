Born & Raised Music Festival seeking volunteers

Want to attend the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival for free?

The Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce, the official greeting and hospitality group for the Sept. 17-19 event, is seeking festival volunteers to help showcase the best of Pryor, Mayes County and northeast Oklahoma, according to a news release.

In exchange for working a shift, volunteers will receive a free general admission wristband for the day worked, a volunteer T-shirt and a free parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two or all three days, but — to be as fair as possible — those who sign up for more than one day must work at least one 6 p.m./7 p.m. to closing shift.

Positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with volunteer and employee check-in, overseeing VIP and sponsor tents and more.

The Born & Raised Music Festival, which will be held on the same property that hosts the Rocklahoma music and camping festival, is expected to draw thousands of new visitors to the Pryor area. In addition to ZZ Top and Cody Jinks, more than 30 other bands or artists will perform at Born & Raised, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, the Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen.

To apply to be a volunteer, fill out a volunteer application at pryorchamber.com. For questions or for more information, call 918-825-0157.

