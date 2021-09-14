Born & Raised Festival launches with new ZZ Top lineup

ZZ Top is forging ahead following the death of bass player Dusty Hill and will be the Saturday headliner at the inaugural Born & Raised music festival this weekend.

The festival will take place on Rocklahoma turf — the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor — and will begin with a Friday night “honky tonk” appetizer that includes Jack Waters & The Unemployed, Jamie Lin Wilson, Tim Montana, Zach Bryan and William Clark Green.

The festival continues through Sunday with ZZ Top providing a headlining set Saturday and Cody Jinks headlining on the final day.

ZZ Top announced July 28 that Hill passed away in his sleep while at home in Houston. Said Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons in a joint statement: “You will be missed greatly, amigo. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

Five days earlier, ZZ Top had shared that Hill was in Texas to address a hip issue and, per his request, the show must go on. Elwood Francis, ZZ Top’s longtime guitar tech, was promoted to band member and the group has a busy tour schedule with the new lineup.