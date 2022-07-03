Born on the Fourth of July, 'American Top 40' remains national treasure

Something to think about on Independence Day weekend: Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.

The words should ring familiar to millions of music fans raised on “American Top 40,” a weekly countdown of the nation’s biggest songs.

Radio listeners were introduced to “American Top 40” — AT40 for short — on July 4, 1970.

“This is Casey Kasem,” the smooth-voiced host said at the end of the first show.

“I hope I’ll see you again next week. Can we count on it? Because we are going to count down the 40 most popular songs in the country. Until then, keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.”

Doesn’t it just seem right that AT40, an American institution, was born on the Fourth of July?

Oklahoma music artists were part of the initial AT40 fireworks display.

B.J. Thomas, born in Hugo, Oklahoma, had the No. 36 song on the first show with “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” released in the aftermath of his signature song, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.”

At No. 20 was Bread’s “Make It With You,” the highest debuting song in the top 40 that week (countdown songs came from Billboard, which pre-dated AT40). “Make It With You” rose to No. 1 the following month. Bread was fronted by Tulsa-born David Gates, a Will Rogers High School alum.

It was Kasem’s idea to christen a nationally syndicated weekly countdown show of the nation’s top 40 songs. He found business partners to help bring AT40 to the airwaves.

One of the business partners, Don Bustany, said in an AT40 book authored by Pete Battistini that Kasem (who died in 2014) never harbored the notion he invented the countdown. Bustany said Kasem grew up in Detroit listening to local countdowns and was weaned on the first successful national radio countdown, “Your Hit Parade,” which began in 1935 “and ran until rock and roll knocked it off in the mid-1950s.”

Regardless, AT40 pushed so many of the right buttons that it outlived its host. The current host is Ryan Seacrest.

Seven stations carried the first AT40 show (a station in El Cajon, California, aired the debut one day early).

One year after AT40’s premiere, the show had gained enough momentum that 115 stations were on board, including KELI in Tulsa. Battistini wrote books about AT40 in the 1970s and the 1980s. The 1970s book includes a letter from former KELI board operator and disc jockey Fred Baur (air name: Jay Fredericks), who said the station’s owners were very conservative and, like other stations, chose not to play Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-A-Ling.”

“This was especially tough in the weeks when the song was in the No. 1 slot in AT40,” Baur wrote. “(When it was No. 1) we cut out the song and put in a message from the PD or GM stating that KELI had chosen not to air the song based on the station’s interpretations of local standards.”

In the early years, AT40 memos warned stations when countdown songs had content that might offend listeners. Among those songs: Paul Simon’s “Kodachrome,” Ringo Starr’s “The No No Song,” Meri Wilson’s “Telephone Man” and Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

AT40’s format was established immediately. Kasem counted down the top 40 songs in reverse order, alerting listeners to big movers and top 40 debuts. Some song intros were brief and to the point, but Kasem also sprinkled in interesting anecdotes and picked his spots to tell longer stories about artists and songs.

Props to the AT40 team for doing homework that led to Kasem, during a show in June of 1978, sharing tales about (A) Meat Loaf getting clunked in the head by a shot put and (B) Jimmy Buffett getting into an altercation with Buford Pusser, a Tennessee sheriff who inspired the “Walking Tall” movie trilogy in the 1970s. Who wouldn’t want to hear those stories?

“The show became popular for at least four reasons,” Battistini said when he was pitched AT40 questions.

“The first reason was Casey Kasem’s personality as a master storyteller, supported by a qualified staff of writers and researchers. The second reason was the music variety, complemented by Billboard’s weekly tabulation of the best-selling and most-played singles. The third reason was AT40’s countdown format, which weekly provided a payoff to radio listeners, i.e. the number one song in the USA. And the fourth reason was listener loyalty, which demonstrated to local and national advertisers that weekend radio programming was supported by a solid audience.”

Battistini’s books provide specifics about shows during AT40’s first two decades.

When Tulsa’s Leon Russell charted with “Tight Rope” in 1972, Kasem told stories over a span of shows about Russell’s faked performance ID, his Oklahoma estate and his background in classical piano.

When “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop was No. 4 in May of 1976, Kasem introduced the song with a story about Bishop’s “move to the ghetto” after leaving Tulsa.

JJ Cale, born in Oklahoma City and raised in Tulsa, reached No. 22 with “Crazy Mama” in April of 1972. Kasem told a story about Cale’s “trashy-looking” guitar: “It’s time now for the singer-guitarist whose cheap guitar was described by the newspaper Rolling Stone as looking like rats have been chewing on it. It used to be an acoustic guitar, but the owner converted it into an amplified instrument by adding bits and pieces from other guitars, except for one part — there’s no back on it. The story is that Delaney Bramlett once offered to buy it for $1,000 and got turned down. The owner likes the sound it makes. It took him a long time to get it that way and he’s not about to part with it for any kind of money.”

Five years later, Kasem told another story about a “trashy guitar,” this one belonging to Queen’s Brian May.

Gates and Bread hit No. 9 with “Lost Without Your Love” in 1977. Kasem told a story about Gates “winning” a yacht race. Gates charted solo with “Goodbye Girl” the following year and Kasem told listeners how Gates “won” his wife. Hello girl?

This may surprise you: The long distance dedication, an AT40 staple, didn’t come along until eight years after the show debuted.

Why the wait?

“The LDD (long distance dedication) feature was first used about the time AT40 expanded to a four-hour show in 1978,” Battistini said.

“Because of time restraints when AT40 was still a three-hour broadcast, with current hits being edited to fit, added song requests weren’t practical. However, once established, the LDD letters provided listeners with a very personal connection to pop music, i.e. how lyrics of a song impacted someone’s life. Compare that to the popularity of the daily newspaper letters and responses from ‘Dear Abby.’”

The long distance dedication phenomenon started when a teen in Louisiana wrote a letter to Kasem and asked the AT40 host to dedicate the Neil Diamond song “Desiree” to a girl (Desiree) who moved to Germany with her family. Kasem obliged the request during a show that aired August 8, 1978, and he invited listeners to send in their dedication requests.

“All I ask is you dedicate a song that has been a hit,” Kasem said. That opened the floodgates.

Throughout the remainder of the 1970s, those who requested long distance dedications feasted on Bread and Gates. Barry Manilow led all artists in long distance dedication songs (nine, including “Can’t Smile Without You” four times) during that span. Gates and Bread ranked second with six long distance dedication songs if you combine the soft-rock gold spun by Gates’ band and his solo works.

Decades after AT40’s launch, replays of vintage shows continue to be comfort food for the ear.

Kasem was on board for two successful franchise starts in the era when AT40 was unleashed. Ten months prior to AT40’s first broadcast, he debuted as the voice of Shaggy Rogers on a new Saturday morning cartoon series “Scooby Doo Where Are You!” Kasem used his Shaggy voice when introducing a song during an AT40 show in November of 1972.

Kasem hosted more than 900 AT40 shows before a contract dispute sparked him to host a rival show in 1988. Shadoe Stevens took over AT40 hosting duties, and Kasem returned in 1998. Kasem retired in 2004 and passed the microphone to Seacrest.

And the countdown continues.

