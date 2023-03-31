When the University of Tulsa hosted a Blue & Gold fundraising gala at the Reynolds Center, classy entertainment was required. TU made the perfect choice: the versatile, talented Booker Gillespie Trio, generally known for being a jazz outfit but with the ability to add velvety touches to virtually any piece of music.

During the ’80s, Gillespie was a locally renowned vocalist even before his graduation from Cascia Hall. He sang with the Oklahoma State University Concert Chorale and the OSU Jazz Ensemble, and his talent has taken him all over the U.S. and to Europe.

This year, Gillespie commemorates 36 years as a singer and actor. He has been featured in several high-profile musicals at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and on many occasions he was a headliner on the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame stage.

Find Gillespie and bandmates Frank Brown (guitar) and Jim Bates (bass) at downtown Tulsa venues like the LowDown nightclub and the Sisserou’s restaurant.

Tulsa has a vibrant live music scene. Here are 18 local artists to go see Wanda Watson Band: Tulsa native, powerful blues singer will remind you of Janis Joplin Brent Giddens Band: The group with a Red Dirt identity that has also mastered the art of danceable, classic country music Cassie Latshaw: Singer-songwriter prefers living on Tulsa time over Nashville John Fullbright: Grammy-nominated artist is best known for folk, country, Americana sound King Cabbage Brass Band: Tulsa musicians bringing New Orleans sound to Oklahoma LEX: Owasso singer-songwriter makes waves with unique pop sound Jake & The Idols: One of the more in-demand bands in the Tulsa area with loyal fan base Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings: Tulsa’s best variety group can play a little bit of everything Count Tutu: Ensemble makes dance-friendly music with lyrics rooted in social issues Jacob Tovar: Get a true feel for Tulsa history with his classic country sound Barrett Lewis Band: Talented band of veteran musicians is a must-see Paul Benjaman Band: Artist draws on Tulsa Sound pioneers, makes each show a unique experience Steph Simon: Rapper, producer and activist creates music with a mission Booker Gillespie Trio: Established jazz band lends velvety touches to any kind of music Seth Lee Jones: Tulsa's true Guitar Man can play, build and repair the instrument Rocket Science: Band offers a blast from the past with '80s rock covers Mark Gibson: Singer-songwriter blends soul, blues and rock 'n' roll Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now