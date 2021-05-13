 Skip to main content
Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line concerts to be shown at Admiral Twin
Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line concerts to be shown at Admiral Twin

  Updated
Admiral Twin

Cars wait in a line before a screening of a 2020 Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-In. The Admiral Twin will show a Bon Jovi concert in May and a Florida Georgia Line concert in June.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World

The Admiral Twin will be among theaters showing Bon Jovi and Florida Georgia Line concert events.

The Bon Jovi concert will be shown May 22 at 8:40 p.m.

The Florida Georgia Line concert, featuring guests Nelly and Chase Rice, will be shown June 12 at 8:40 p.m.

Both events also will be shown at drive-in venues in Shattuck, Springer and Poteau.

For tickets and information, go to encorenights.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

