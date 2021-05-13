Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line concerts to be shown at Admiral Twin

Cars wait in a line before a screening of a 2020 Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-In. The Admiral Twin will show a Bon Jovi concert in May and a Florida Georgia Line concert in June.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
The Admiral Twin will be among theaters showing Bon Jovi and Florida Georgia Line concert events.
The Bon Jovi concert will be shown May 22 at 8:40 p.m.
The Florida Georgia Line concert, featuring guests Nelly and Chase Rice, will be shown June 12 at 8:40 p.m.
Both events also will be shown at drive-in venues in Shattuck, Springer and Poteau.
For tickets and information, go to
encorenights.com. 'Twister' movie truck salvaged and can be seen in Guthrie
Tim Stegner tells the story of his Jeep J-10 Honcho that starred in cult classic film Twister on April 30, 2021 at her studio in Guthrie, OK. The J-10 is unrestored condition and shows its age but Stegner intends to restore it while keeping anything film-specific as it was when they wrapped shooting.
Photos: Filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" begins.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An antique car is backed into place down a dirt road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actor Robert De Niro films a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An actor stands on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
A man sits on a porch across the street as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
An actor squats on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Security personnel spot photographers and spectators as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Robert De Niro is seen on the set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," s story set in early 20th century Osage County.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fairfax Filming
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
