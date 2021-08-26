BOK issues release citing COVID safety measures prior to concert event

A Friday Alan Jackson show will mark the first full-fledged concert BOK Center has hosted in 17 months.

BOK issues a news release Thursday saying that, over the time period, the venue has placed a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests and employees.

Previously announced, BOK Center and ASM Global officials developed an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol, VenueShield. All protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness and provides health monitoring guidelines and services.

In adition to VenueShield protocols, BOK Center, in partnership with the City of Tulsa through City CARES Act Funds, has installed a new state-of-the-art air filtration system to improve indoor air quality. The germicidal system, Steril-Aire UVC, produces Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, which is a powerful tool for containing the spread of unhealthy contaminants in the air. UVC light is the most effective light at killing germs, according to a news release.

According to figures supplied by the City of Tulsa, BOK center has received $205,062.85 from COVID-19 relief funds used for filter install ($29,262.04), Steril-Air UVC ($83,295) and Steril-Air UVC roof ($92,505.81).