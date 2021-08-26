BOK issues release citing COVID safety measures prior to concert event

A Friday Alan Jackson show will mark the first full-fledged concert BOK Center has hosted in 17 months.
BOK issues a news release Thursday saying that, over the time period, the venue has placed a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests and employees.
Previously announced, BOK Center and ASM Global officials developed an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol, VenueShield. All protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness and provides health monitoring guidelines and services.
In adition to VenueShield protocols, BOK Center, in partnership with the City of Tulsa through City CARES Act Funds, has installed a new state-of-the-art air filtration system to improve indoor air quality. The germicidal system, Steril-Aire UVC, produces Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, which is a powerful tool for containing the spread of unhealthy contaminants in the air. UVC light is the most effective light at killing germs, according to a news release.
According to figures supplied by the City of Tulsa, BOK center has received $205,062.85 from COVID-19 relief funds used for filter install ($29,262.04), Steril-Air UVC ($83,295) and Steril-Air UVC roof ($92,505.81).
The release said Steril-Aire has been independently tested to deliver an average of six times the disinfection output of other ultraviolet devices by the EPA and Department of Homeland Security. Test reports show that Steril-Aire UVC devices achieved 99%+ destruction in a single pass on airborne bacteria and viruses.
MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) 13 air filters have also been installed in all HVAC units. The filters are used to trap and eliminate contaminants and harmful particles from the air.
VenueShield protocols include, but are not limited to:
--Face coverings are recommended to be worn inside BOK Center
--Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas, including but not limited to: venue entrances and exits, concourse space, food service areas and box office.
--When social distancing cannot be achieved, steps will be taken to install physical barriers such as plexiglass at concession stands.
--Throughout the venue signage can be found related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering and signage encouraging frequently sanitizing and washing hands.
--Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.
--High touch point areas (such as door handles, elevator buttons, toilets, sinks, soap and towel dispensers and escalator rails) are treated with continuous and enhanced cleaning along with all occupied spaces.
--PPE will be distributed to employees upon arrival and face coverings and gloves are required for those handling food, disinfectants, cleaning areas or high-touch surfaces throughout the venue.