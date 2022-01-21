BOK Center hosting Slipknot tour stop

Slipknot is bringing its infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center for a March 23 performance. The Tulsa tour stop will include In This Moment and Jinjer.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at bokcenter.com.
“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states with two different, exciting packages,” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer or Cypress and Ho99o9 we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”
The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders, which are free with ticket purchase. These are collector items and will not replace the digital tickets needed to physically enter the show. Fans can view, share, gift, trade and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com
