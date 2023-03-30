Ticketmaster North America Verified Fan Registration is open now through Sunday, April 2. Fans Can Visit nfrealmusic.com to access additional pre-sales. A general on-sale begins 10 a.m. Friday, April 7 at bokcenter.com .

“Hope” will be the fifth studio album from the chart-topping and multi-platinum artist. Said a news release: “Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today.”