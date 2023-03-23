Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced a U.S. arena tour that will include a Thursday, Nov. 30 performance at BOK Center in Tulsa.
The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s No. 1 songs, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” the new single “Thank God I Do” and music from a forthcoming album.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 at bokcenter.com.
Register at laurendaigle.com to access a pre-sale beginning noon Tuesday, March 28. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning noon Wednesday, March 29 until 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. For pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.