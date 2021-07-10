 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOK Center hosting Elevation Nights tour stop
0 Comments

BOK Center hosting Elevation Nights tour stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elevation Nights

An Elevation Nights tour stop at BOK Center will feature Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick.

Elevation Nights, a new tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick, will bring the worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this fall, including a BOK Center tour stop Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Sign up for an exclusive pre-sale at elevationnights.com. Those who sign up for the pre-sale will be entered into a contest to earn points to win two tickets to the tour location of their choice, access to a Q&A and a flyaway experience to Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C., for the next Elevation Worship live recording. Other winners will receive free tickets and early access to unreleased music from Elevation Worship.

The tour, announced by Premier Productions, is a concert and worship experience as Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship performs songs like “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again,” “The Blessing” and others.

“We’re filled with expectation about what these nights will hold. It’s been way too long since we’ve been able to come together and worship in other cities and we’re believing for unforgettable, hope-filled moments in God’s presence,” Elevation Worship’s Chris Brown said in a news release announcing the tour.

“Having Pastor Steven out sharing a word from God every night is going to be amazing, and there are a lot of songs that we haven’t had the chance to lead outside of church here in Charlotte because of the pandemic, so we’re ready to rattle with everyone! Can’t wait to see all that God does in these cities this fall.”

Watch Now: The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 19

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk former NBA player John Starks' documentary and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News