BOK Center hosting Elevation Nights tour stop

Elevation Nights, a new tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick, will bring the worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this fall, including a BOK Center tour stop Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Sign up for an exclusive pre-sale at elevationnights.com. Those who sign up for the pre-sale will be entered into a contest to earn points to win two tickets to the tour location of their choice, access to a Q&A and a flyaway experience to Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C., for the next Elevation Worship live recording. Other winners will receive free tickets and early access to unreleased music from Elevation Worship.

The tour, announced by Premier Productions, is a concert and worship experience as Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship performs songs like “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again,” “The Blessing” and others.

“We’re filled with expectation about what these nights will hold. It’s been way too long since we’ve been able to come together and worship in other cities and we’re believing for unforgettable, hope-filled moments in God’s presence,” Elevation Worship’s Chris Brown said in a news release announcing the tour.