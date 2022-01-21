BOK Center among stops on new Thomas Rhett tour

Country music artist and five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett is taking his Bring the Bar to You Tour to Tulsa.

Rhett will perform Sept. 24 at BOK Center and will be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at bokcenter.com.

HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Because Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at noon Tuesday, Jan. 25 through the Citi Entertainment program. For details, visit citientertainment.com.

The new tour was named after a soon-to-be released song from Rhett’s upcoming sixth studio album, available April 1.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said when tour dates were announced. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I’m counting down the days already!”

