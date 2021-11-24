BOK Center again nominated by Pollstar as arena of the year

Tulsa’s BOK Center has been nominated for Arena of the Year by Pollstar Magazine for the 9th time in the venue’s history.

Other nominees include Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), The Forum (Inglewood, California), Madison Square Garden (New York) and Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles).

The award recognizes the arena that showcased superior talent booking, effective promotion, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists, plus consistent box office success over the last decade.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best venues in the world by our industry peers along with other iconic venues,” BOK Center interim general manager Evan Falat said in a news release.

“After the last year and a half, it’s been great to see how resilient our industry is as events have come roaring back. Getting back to business would not have been possible without our hard-working staff and passionate fans.”

Pollstar is an industry trade publication that covers the worldwide concert industry. The 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards ceremony will take place Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.

