Bobby Taylor, pioneering figure in Tulsa rock history, dies

Singer-guitarist Bobby Taylor, one of the first rock ’n’ roll frontmen in Tulsa, died Aug. 24 after a long illness. He was 84.

During the 1954-55 school year, as a high school sophomore in McKinney, Texas, Taylor first encountered the music of Elvis Presley. An uncle had taught Taylor how to play guitar, so when he moved to Tulsa with his family the next year, he began playing and singing at parties, specializing in the tunes he had heard Elvis sing on the radio in Texas.

Meanwhile, a young group consisting of guitarist Johnny (later JJ) Cale, bassist George Metzel and drummer Jimmy Turley had begun looking for a lead singer. They found what they wanted in Taylor, and soon they were playing regular engagements as Bobby Taylor and the Valentines.

The draft was still in effect then, so, after two years of fronting the Valentines, Taylor chose to enlist in the Air Force Reserve and he went to basic training. When he returned, the band had become Johnny Cale and the Valentines, according to writer John Wooley’s “Rock of Ages” series published in 2003-2004.

“I just never really got back into the mix,” Taylor said.

While Tayor didn’t resume his singing career, his flame burned brightly in the early days of Tulsa rock ’n’ roll.

“In the latter half of ’56,” he recalled for “Rock of Ages,” “there was so much demand and so little availability of that kind of music that (fellow rockers Gene) Crose and Clyde Stacy and myself had all the jobs we could handle. Sometimes, we caught ourselves playing twice a night. We’d play a sorority party at TU, and then, later, at some all-night club.”

“I remember when I was going into the 10th grade,” recalls fellow Tulsa music pioneer Johnny Williams, a longtime friend of Taylor.

“Bobby Taylor and the Valentines played out at the Motor Parts Warehouse, over on 13th and Detroit. There was a real big crowd, Bobby was doing all the Presley stuff, and that really whetted my appetite to get into the music business.”

Over the years, Taylor and Williams (a saxophonist) made several appearances together, notably at the 2019 Leon Russell Tribute concert at Tulsa’s Will Rogers High School Auditorium.

“Bobby had so much talent,” said Williams. “He could do Elvis, and he could do Sinatra. And, of all of my musician friends, I’d say that he was the classiest.”