 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performing during 'belated' birthday bash at Cain's Ballroom
0 Comments

Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performing during 'belated' birthday bash at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Wills

A pedestrian walks into Cain’s Ballroom over The Texas Playboys star (center) and Bob Wills’ star (left) on the sidewalk outside the historic venue in the Tulsa Arts District. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys will perform a belated birthday show at the historic venue.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

The dance floor will be open when Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys perform Saturday, July 24 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Wills, a legendary western swing bandleader, and the historic venue have shared history. He transformed Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of western swing.

Wills died in 1975. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys continue to honor his memory by performing.

Cain’s Ballroom is calling the upcoming show a belated Wills birthday bash since the venue was not able to stage a celebration show during Wills’ birthday month of March.

Tickets (which start at $29, plus fees) are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lorde returns with 'Solar power' on solar eclipse & Megan brings back Tina Snow

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove
Music

Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove

  • Updated

Musical entertainment, food and boat races will be part of the American Heritage Music Festival, founded by Jana Jae, and the Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival at Grand Lake.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News