Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performing during 'belated' birthday bash at Cain's Ballroom

The dance floor will be open when Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys perform Saturday, July 24 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Wills, a legendary western swing bandleader, and the historic venue have shared history. He transformed Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of western swing.

Wills died in 1975. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys continue to honor his memory by performing.

Cain’s Ballroom is calling the upcoming show a belated Wills birthday bash since the venue was not able to stage a celebration show during Wills’ birthday month of March.

Tickets (which start at $29, plus fees) are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

