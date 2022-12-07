 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Wills' Texas Playboys bring birthday celebration back to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Bob Wills Texas Playboys

Bob Wills' Texas Playboys will perform March 4 at Cain's Ballroom.

The Bob Wills Birthday Celebration returns to Cain's Ballroom on March 4 with a performance  from Bob Wills' Texas Playboys.

The legendary western swing bandleader and the historic venue in the Tulsa Arts District have shared history: Wills transformed Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of western swing.

Wills died in 1975. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys continue to honor his memory by performing.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday starting at $32 plus fees at cainsballroom.com. Seating is limited.

