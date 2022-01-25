Bob Dylan coming to Tulsa Theater in April

Bob Dylan will return to Tulsa, home of the Bob Dylan Archives and the soon-to-open Bob Dylan Center, for an April 13 performance at Tulsa Theater.

The show date was announced as part of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour. The tour gets its name from an album Dylan released in 2020.

A pre-sale is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. For tickets and information, go to tulsatheater.com or bobdylan.com.

Dylan will perform at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City the night after the Tulsa show.

