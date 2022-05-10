Bob Dylan Center opens today: 'A true tourist draw to Tulsa for all the right reasons'

The Bob Dylan Center, a museum and archive celebrating the Nobel laureate’s work, opens Tuesday in Tulsa.

Dylan, due to turn 81 on May 24, emerged in the early 1960s and is still working, performing onstage in a show devoted primarily to his most recent material.

The center offers an immersive film experience, performance space, a studio where visitors can play producer and “mix” different elements of instrumentation in Dylan’s songs and a curated tour where people can take a musical journey through his career. The archive has more than 100,000 items, many accessed only by scholars through appointment.

Museum creators said they wanted to build an experience both for casual visitors who might not know much of Dylan’s work and for the truly fanatical.

Dylan recognized early that his work could have historical interest and value; with his team, he put aside boxes full of artifacts. Dylan sold his archive in 2016 to the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation, which also operates the Woody Guthrie Center — a museum that celebrates one of Dylan’s musical heroes and is only steps away from the new Dylan center.

“I think it’s going to be a true tourist draw to Tulsa for all the right reasons,” said Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum. “This is one of the great musicians in the history of humankind and everyone who wants to study his career and see the evolution of his talent will be drawn to it.”