Bob Dylan Center opening to kick off with Elvis Costello, Patti Smith concerts

The Bob Dylan Center announced Steven Jenkins has been appointed as director of the center, which will open to the public May 10.

The center also announced Monday its grand opening celebration next week will be highlighted by a trio of concert events at Cain's Ballroom featuring artists for whom Dylan and his work were a profound influence.

Gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples will perform May 5 at an event open only to Founding Members of the Bob Dylan Center. Patti Smith and her band will be in concert May 6, and Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform May 7. Tickets for the Patti Smith ($50) and Elvis Costello ($75) concerts are available at etix.com.

Steve Higgins is managing director of the American Song Archives, which oversees the Bob Dylan Center, the Woody Guthrie Center and several other musician archives housed in Tulsa. He said three exhibits, drawn from and inspired by the Bob Dylan Archives, will be on display once the center opens:

• The Church Studio Control Room, sponsored by the legendary Tulsa recording studio, will enable visitors to experience hands-on mixing of a regularly changing selection of original Dylan recordings. The first two are “I Want You," from the artist’s "Blonde On Blonde" album, and “Knockin' On Heaven’s Door" from Dylan’s soundtrack to "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid." This exhibit will also relate little-known stories behind the recording of numerous Dylan classics, including “Like A Rolling Stone.”

• The Columbia Records Gallery, sponsored by Dylan’s longtime record company, will chronicle the artist’s 60-year career and impact on music and culture through deep exploration of era-defining songs. The first half-dozen to be featured are “Chimes of Freedom,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Jokerman,” “Not Dark Yet,” “Tangled Up In Blue” and “The Man In Me.”

• A 16-foot-high metalwork sculpture, designed and built by Bob Dylan at his Black Buffalo Artworks studio, will be on display just inside the entrance of The Bob Dylan Center. The decorative elements of the structure reference American industry, and combine to form an abstract entry gate to the Center’s reception area, ticket counter and retail space.

Jenkins served as development director for the University of California Press before being named director of the Bob Dylan Center. He has also had leadership positions with the San Francisco-based nonprofit organization Glide, as well as the San Francisco Film Society.

“As an avid listener and fascinated follower of Dylan's every surprising and illuminating turn, his work has brought me a lifetime of aesthetic pleasures, confounding challenges and profound joy," Jenkins said. "I am honored and thrilled to take on this dream job, and I thank Steve Higgins and everyone at ASA for this incredible opportunity.”

American Song Archives, a project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, acquired Dylan’s archives in 2016 and Guthrie’s in 2010. The Bob Dylan Center, at 116 E. Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District, was designed by renowned architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by design principal Alan Maskin.

Information regarding public admission to the Bob Dylan Center is available at bobdylancenter.com/visit.

