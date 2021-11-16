Bob Dylan Center adds to collection

The Bob Dylan Center, which is scheduled to open May 10, 2022, in the Tulsa Arts District, recently acquired a collection of early recordings, along with journals and other items that will give new perspective on the early years of the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter's career.

In addition, the center is now offering memberships that will include unlimited admission to the facility as well as other perks.

The new acquisitions include:

• The "Madison Tapes," two reels of audio tape recorded in the winter of 1960-61, that capture the 19-year-old Dylan performing more than 20 songs, including six Woody Guthrie tunes and classic country and blues tunes by Jimmie Rodgers, the Stanley Brothers, Little Walter, Pete Seeger and Big Bill Broonzy.

• The "Bailey Tapes," previously unknown recordings of Dylan that include the earliest known renditions of his compositions “Oxford Town” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

• The "Toni Mendell Tapes," the first complete extant recording of Bob Dylan performing at Carnegie Chapter Hall on Nov. 4, 1961, the first major solo performance of Dylan’s career, featuring seven songs that have never been in circulation.